[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Surpasses 10M YouTube Subscribers for the First Time as K-pop group

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has surpassed 10 million subscribers on YouTube, the largest video-sharing website in the world, making it the first-ever K-pop group to reach 10 million subscribers.As of the afternoon of August 16, BLACKPINK's YouTube channel reached over 10.7 million subscribers.BLACKPINK's subscriber count has soared past the population of most major cities, making the group entitled to a Diamond Creator Award.According to YouTube, a Diamond Play Button will be exclusively given to recognize a channel as one of the biggest creators on YouTube to channels that exceeded 10 million subscribers.The button is made out of silver-plated metal inset with a large piece of crystal in the shape of a play button triangle.Out of all K-pop acts on YouTube, BLACKPINK's number of subscribers is currently at the highest after singer PSY, who caused a global sensation in 2012 with 'GANGNAM STYLE'.PSY has slightly over 12 million subscribers on his channel at the moment.This means, BLACKPINK has become the first-ever K-pop group that reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube.Generally, boy groups do better on YouTube than girl groups, as they tend to have larger fandoms, but BLACKPINK has broken the stereotype and proven the group's rapidly-growing popularity.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BLACKPINK' 'officialpsy' YouTube, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook)(SBS Star)