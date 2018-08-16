SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo's Fans Congratulate Her Birthday with Beautifully Decorated Cakes
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo spent a memorable birthday thanks to her fans who sent her beautifully decorated cakes.

On August 16, Song Ji-hyo shared several pictures of herself on her social media account.Song Ji-hyoIn the pictures, the actress holds a big cake in her hands with joy, surrounded by two other huge cakes from her fans.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you so much everyone for wishing me a happy birthday. Song Jihyo Gallery's 'With Ji-hyo', Baidu's 'Song Ji-hyo Bar', BBB Club's 'Just Love', and everybody else. Take care of yourself well in this hot weather, and have a good day." 

Born on August 15, 1981, Song Ji-hyo just turned 37 yesterday.Song Ji-hyoSong Ji-hyoMeanwhile, Song Ji-hyo appears in KBS' drama 'Lovely Horribly' as the female lead, and makes an appearance in SBS' variety show 'Running Man' every week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
