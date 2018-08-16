SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Make Her Small Screen Comeback with a New Drama!
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Make Her Small Screen Comeback with a New Drama!

작성 2018.08.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Make Her Small Screen Comeback with a New Drama!
Korean actress Park Bo Young confirmed her appearance on a new drama.

On August 16, tvN announced that Park Bo Young is taking female lead of its new drama 'Abyss' (working title).

This is Park Bo Young's return to small screen about a year after JTBC's drama 'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon', which went off the air in last April.Park Bo YoungPark Bo Young commented, "I was contemplating my next project and have read many scenarios. Among them, I decided to join this drama because I was attracted to its unpredictable story plots and the charming leading character."Park Bo Young'Abyss' is a romance drama telling love story between a beautiful female prosecutor and the ugliest man in society, who both get to reborn with different appearances by stumbling into a magical bead.Park Bo YoungPark Bo Young will take the role of a prosecutor with cute charisma.

She gets to find her true love in process of investigating secrets on her mysterious resurrection into a plain-looking girl.

The drama 'Abyss' is set to air its first episode in the first half of 2019.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Fides Spatium, JTBC Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE )

(SBS Star)      
