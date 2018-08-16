[SBS Star] Park Bo Young to Make Her Small Screen Comeback with a New Drama!

Korean actress Park Bo Young confirmed her appearance on a new drama.On August 16, tvN announced that Park Bo Young is taking female lead of its new drama 'Abyss' (working title).This is Park Bo Young's return to small screen about a year after JTBC's drama 'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon', which went off the air in last April.Park Bo Young commented, "I was contemplating my next project and have read many scenarios. Among them, I decided to join this drama because I was attracted to its unpredictable story plots and the charming leading character."'Abyss' is a romance drama telling love story between a beautiful female prosecutor and the ugliest man in society, who both get to reborn with different appearances by stumbling into a magical bead.Park Bo Young will take the role of a prosecutor with cute charisma.She gets to find her true love in process of investigating secrets on her mysterious resurrection into a plain-looking girl.The drama 'Abyss' is set to air its first episode in the first half of 2019.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Fides Spatium, JTBC Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE )(SBS Star)