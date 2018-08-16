[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Talks About Her Best Friend BLACKPINK JENNIE

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE revealed her close friendship with another girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE.On August 14 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room', five members of Red Velvet joined as guests.During the show, the production team brought up the related keywords of IRENE on search engines 'IRENE JENNIE'.IRENE explained, "It's BLACKPINK's JENNIE. We've gotten close as our salon was the same before."She continued, "We don't hang out that often (due to busy schedules), but if we do, we usually enjoy meals together."IRENE also shared that JENNIE called her during her birthday party with fans and said that she is also a ReVeluv, which is Red Velvet's official fan club name.Lastly, IRENE revealed that she saved JENNIE's number on her phone simply by her name 'JENNIE', while everyone was expecting something more interesting.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is currently busy promoting 'Power Up' while BLACKPINK has recently wrapped up its domestic promotions.(Credit= SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)