[SBS Star] VIDEO: MV Director Joseph Kahn Makes Controversial Remarks about BTS; Agency Responds
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MV Director Joseph Kahn Makes Controversial Remarks about BTS; Agency Responds

K-pop boy group BTS' agency spoke up about the controversial comments made by Joseph Kahn.

On August 14 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', recent issue involving Hollywood Music Video director Joseph Kahn and BTS was covered.

Joseph Kahn is a Korean-American director who has directed famous music videos including Britney Spears' 'Stronger' and Beyonce's 'Say my name'.Han Bam Joseph KahnOn August 9, Joseph Kahn uploaded a photo of BTS along with the note saying, "They all have plastic surgery. They are all wearing lipstick. This is what Crazy Rich Asians look like."Han Bam Joseph KahnHan Bam Joseph KahnAfter seeing his offensive posts, many BTS' fans expressed their rages and left many criticizing comments.Han Bam Joseph KahnLater on, Joseph Kahn apologized by writing, "You have it all wrong. I love BTS."

However, he received another heavy criticism by posting a sarcastic photo of men wearing make-up alongside the note.Han Bam Joseph KahnTo this issue, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment commented, "We have nothing to say about the issue."

The agency is seen to focus on BTS upcoming comeback on August 24 instead of responding to the controversy.

Meanwhile, Joseph Kahn has already been criticized by K-pop fans by being accused of plagiarizing a K-pop music video.

Back in 2015, he was criticized for plagiarizing girl group 2NE1's 'Come Back Home' music video for Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood'.Han Bam Joseph KahnHan Bam Joseph KahnIn an interview with 'Han Bam', Joseph Kahn denied the plagiarism accusation by saying, "The images used in music video are very common. Those images can be seen in many SF movies."
 

 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
