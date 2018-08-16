SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Confesses That Kim Young-kwang Gave Her Butterflies
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Confesses That Kim Young-kwang Gave Her Butterflies

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.16 11:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Confesses That Kim Young-kwang Gave Her Butterflies
Korean actress Park Bo Young confessed that actor Kim Young-kwang gave her butterflies.

On August 14 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang sat down for an interview to discuss their upcoming romance film 'On Your Wedding Day'.

During the interview, the interviewer mentioned the great height difference between them that created online buzz after people spotting them standing next to each other at a recent press conference for their movie.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangPark Bo Young honestly commented, "It's not easy to stop my heart from fluttering when looking at Kim Young-kwang's height and big build. It was nice working with such an attractive actor. It really was nice."

She continued, "Kim Young-kwang was able to protect me from getting wet from rain with a box because he is so tall. I felt well-protected."Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangPark Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangWhile listening to Park Bo Young, Kim Young-kwang went all shy and made a confession himself as well, "The major reason why I chose to be part of this film was because of Bo Young confirmed her role as the female lead."

The cute chemistry between these two stars during this interview made viewers smile.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangMeanwhile, 'On Your Wedding Day' is scheduled to hit theaters on August 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호