[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted Enjoying Summer Vacation in Palau

Korean celebrity couple RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were spotted in the Oceanian island country Palau.Recently, pictures of the couple were posted on a Chinese community website and received much attention.In the series of photos, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were seen enjoying their summer to the fullest in Palau.It looks like the couple enjoyed scuba diving in the beautiful ocean of Palau, as both were spotted at a diving shop, marina, outdoor pub in their swimming suits with bunch of diving equipment.Back in July, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were also spotted in Hong Kong while spending their holiday.Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hee has recently signed her exclusive contract with a new management agency BS Company.(Credit= Weibo)(SBS Star)