[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted Enjoying Summer Vacation in Palau
Korean celebrity couple RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were spotted in the Oceanian island country Palau.

Recently, pictures of the couple were posted on a Chinese community website and received much attention.
RAIN, Kim Tae-heeIn the series of photos, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were seen enjoying their summer to the fullest in Palau.
RAIN, Kim Tae-heeRAIN, Kim Tae-heeIt looks like the couple enjoyed scuba diving in the beautiful ocean of Palau, as both were spotted at a diving shop, marina, outdoor pub in their swimming suits with bunch of diving equipment.

Back in July, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were also spotted in Hong Kong while spending their holiday.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hee has recently signed her exclusive contract with a new management agency BS Company.

(Credit= Weibo)

(SBS Star) 
