[SBS Star] Ji Sung ♥ Lee Bo Young Are Expecting Their Second Child

Korean actress Lee Bo Young and actor Ji Sung are expecting their second child.On August 15, Lee Bo Young's management agency Fly-up Entertainment officially announced that Lee Bo Young is currently pregnant.The agency said, "Lee Bo Young is currently pregnant with her second child. She is in the early stages of pregnancy and is planning to focus on the prenatal care."Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young got married in 2013 after six years of dating, and their first daughter was born in 2015.Lee Bo Young has been actively building her career by starring in SBS' drama 'Whisper' and tvN's drama 'Mother' after giving birth to her first child.On the other side, Ji Sung is currently starring in tvN's drama 'Familiar Wife' and is waiting for the premiere of his upcoming movie 'Myung-dang'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS Healing Camp)(SBS Star)