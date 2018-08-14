SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Pulls Off Denim on Denim Remarkably Well Like Nobody Else Can
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Pulls Off Denim on Denim Remarkably Well Like Nobody Else Can

Korean model/actor Nam Joo Hyuk pulled off denim on denim amazingly well during the recent photo shoot with a fashion brand.

On August 14, pictures of Nam Joo Hyuk fashionably dressed for a fashion brand released online.

In the pictures, Nam Joo Hyuk professionally poses in front of camera, wearing denim shirts and jeans.Nam Joo HyukSince it is a widely-known fact that it is not easy to pull off denim on denim, people online have been non-stop talking about his perfect look in all denim.Nam Joo HyukEven in denim clothes, Nam Joo Hyuk's unreal body proportions seem to stand out.

With his sexy stare, he took away many fans' hearts.Nam Joo HyukMeanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk looks forward to unveiling his first movie 'THE GREAT BATTLE' on September 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'clriden' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
