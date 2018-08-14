[SBS Star] Director of 'Train to Busan' Confirms Sequel of the Film

The second sequel production of mega-hit zombie apocalypse movie 'Train to Busan' is confirmed!On August 14, it was reported that 'Train to Busan' director Yeon Sang-ho has personally confirmed the production plan.The director said, "The working title of the new movie is 'Peninsula'. There's just an early version of the scenario at the moment."'Train to Busan' is a 2016 Korean zombie action film starring actors Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, and actresses Jung Yu-mi and An So Hee.The movie takes place on a train heading to Busan, the southern city of South Korea, and a sudden zombie attack breaks out in the country.Whether the original cast members of 'Train to Busan' will star in the sequel has not been confirmed yet.Filming for the sequel 'Peninsula' is slated to begin in the first half of 2019.(Credit= NEW)(SBS Star)