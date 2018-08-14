SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang Reveal What They Call Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang Reveal What They Call Each Other

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.14 17:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Kim Young-kwang Reveal What They Call Each Other
Korean actress Park Bo Young and actor Kim Young-kwang revealed what they call each other.

On August 14 episode of SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show', Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang made a guest appearance.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangDuring the talk, Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang spoke about their upcoming film 'On Your Wedding Day'.

With a smile, Park Bo Young introduced the movie, "It's about first love, which I believe many people will be able to relate. While filming the movie, I realized, 'So, this is what real first love is.'"Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangThen, the two stars mentioned working together for a romantic comedy movie 'Hot Young Bloods' back in 2014.

Kim Young-kwang shyly revealed their friendly names for each other, "It's our first time meeting again after filming 'Hot Young Bloods'. Bo Young calls me 'oppa', and I call her 'Bo Young'."

Park Bo Young added, "In 'Hot Young Bloods', Kim Young-kwang had a big crush on me. In this upcoming movie, he also spoils me with love. Oppa has a great personality. He also loves to play around. We get on really well."Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangTheir romance movie 'On Your Wedding Day' is scheduled to hit theaters on August 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cultwoshow' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호