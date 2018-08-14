[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu·Ji Chang Wook·Kang Ha Neul Are Ready for a Military Musical!

Actors Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul, and Kim Sung Kyu from K-pop boy group INFINITE are ready to showcase their talents as theatrical actors.On August 14, the cast members of upcoming military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy' held a press conference at the Army Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.'Shinheung Military Academy' is a musical produced by ROK Army and Cultural Foundation of National Museum of Korea, in celebration of 70th Armed Forces Day.The storyline takes place in 1910 during the Japanese colonial era, when Koreans establish a military academy to achieve the independence of Korea.Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul and Kim Sung Kyu―who are currently serving their mandatory military duty as active-duty soldiers are also joining the musical.During the press conference, Ji Chang Wook said, "It is an honor to participate in this meaningful project as an active-duty soldier. Please look forward to the musical."Kang Ha Neul said, "The entire cast members are enjoying the whole process of producing a musical together. Participating in a project like this during the duty is a true inspiration itself."Kim Sung Kyu noted, "We are putting our utmost efforts to depict the lives of late war veterans on stage and honor their noble sacrifice. We will do our best to present something that is proud for them."Meanwhile, 'Shinheung Military Academy' is scheduled to welcome the audience on September 9 to 22 at National Museum of Korea's Theater Yong, Seoul.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)