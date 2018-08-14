SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu·Ji Chang Wook·Kang Ha Neul Are Ready for a Military Musical!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu·Ji Chang Wook·Kang Ha Neul Are Ready for a Military Musical!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.14 16:27 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyu·Ji Chang Wook·Kang Ha Neul Are Ready for a Military Musical!
Actors Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul, and Kim Sung Kyu from K-pop boy group INFINITE are ready to showcase their talents as theatrical actors.

On August 14, the cast members of upcoming military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy' held a press conference at the Army Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Shinheung Military Academy the Musical (Yonhap)Shinheung Military Academy the Musical (Yonhap)'Shinheung Military Academy' is a musical produced by ROK Army and Cultural Foundation of National Museum of Korea, in celebration of 70th Armed Forces Day.

The storyline takes place in 1910 during the Japanese colonial era, when Koreans establish a military academy to achieve the independence of Korea.
Shinheung Military Academy the Musical (Yonhap)Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul and Kim Sung Kyu―who are currently serving their mandatory military duty as active-duty soldiers are also joining the musical.
Shinheung Military Academy the Musical (Yonhap)During the press conference, Ji Chang Wook said, "It is an honor to participate in this meaningful project as an active-duty soldier. Please look forward to the musical."
Shinheung Military Academy the Musical (Yonhap)Kang Ha Neul said, "The entire cast members are enjoying the whole process of producing a musical together. Participating in a project like this during the duty is a true inspiration itself."
Shinheung Military Academy the Musical (Yonhap)Kim Sung Kyu noted, "We are putting our utmost efforts to depict the lives of late war veterans on stage and honor their noble sacrifice. We will do our best to present something that is proud for them."

Meanwhile, 'Shinheung Military Academy' is scheduled to welcome the audience on September 9 to 22 at National Museum of Korea's Theater Yong, Seoul.
Shinheung Military Academy the Musical(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호