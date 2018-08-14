[SBS Star] 2PM WOO YOUNG Completes His Basic Military Training

K-pop boy group 2PM's member WOO YOUNG has completed his 5-week basic military training.On August 14, a picture of WOO YOUNG saluting in his military uniform was uploaded on 2PM's social media account.It is written in the caption, "Today! Our crazy, awesome guy Jang Woo Young has completed his 5-week basic military training, and attended the completion ceremony. We are here to tell you that he has officially become an active-duty soldier."WOO YOUNG enlisted in the military to serve the mandatory national duty on July 9, becoming the third member of 2PM to enlist following TAECYEON and JUN.K.After his enlistment, a number of fans worried about WOO YOUNG, but it seems like there is nothing to be concerned about at all.Previously in the end of July, several photos showing WOO YOUNG's life in the military were unveiled online.With the successful completion of military training along with the pictures of him looking like he is blending well with other soldiers, definitely made fans' worries sweep away.WOO YOUNG is expected to be discharged from the military in April 2020.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real_2pmstagram' Instagram, 'wooyoungcolor' Twitter)(SBS Star)