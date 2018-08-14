[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Shares His Honest Feelings on Henry

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member EunHyuk showed his affection towards singer/actor Henry.On August 13, DongHae and EunHyuk had an interview for the release of SUPER JUNIOR-D&E's second mini album.SUPER JUNIOR-D&E is a sub-unit of Super Junior consists of DongHae and EunHyuk.During the interview, for the question asking about Henry's departure from SJ label (Super Junior's management agency), DongHae and EunHyuk both said they don't feel bad about the issue at all.EunHyuk stated, "I don't know why but I always feel sorry and affectionate towards Henry. He always had dream of his own and I cheered for that. I hope him to do everything he wants as he struck out on his own."He continued, "After the departure, I think he is showing what he wants to show through variety shows and music. When I see him making it, I feel so proud."EunHyuk then mentioned his recent phone call with Henry and said, " I had a phone call with Henry recently, and he said he has missed me. I came to tear up for no reason."Meanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E is set to release its second mini album 'Bout You' on August 16 at 6PM KST.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'HenrysStrings' Facebook, 'eunhyukee44' Instagram)(SBS Star)