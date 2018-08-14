SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Shares His Honest Feelings on Henry
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Shares His Honest Feelings on Henry

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.14 16:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Shares His Honest Feelings on Henry
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member EunHyuk showed his affection towards singer/actor Henry.

On August 13, DongHae and EunHyuk had an interview for the release of SUPER JUNIOR-D&E's second mini album.

SUPER JUNIOR-D&E is a sub-unit of Super Junior consists of DongHae and EunHyuk.EunHyukDuring the interview, for the question asking about Henry's departure from SJ label (Super Junior's management agency), DongHae and EunHyuk both said they don't feel bad about the issue at all.

EunHyuk stated, "I don't know why but I always feel sorry and affectionate towards Henry. He always had dream of his own and I cheered for that. I hope him to do everything he wants as he struck out on his own."EunHyuk and HenryHe continued, "After the departure, I think he is showing what he wants to show through variety shows and music. When I see him making it, I feel so proud."HenryEunHyuk then mentioned his recent phone call with Henry and said, " I had a phone call with Henry recently, and he said he has missed me. I came to tear up for no reason."

Meanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E is set to release its second mini album 'Bout You' on August 16 at 6PM KST.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'HenrysStrings' Facebook, 'eunhyukee44' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호