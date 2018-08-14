SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nam Tae Hyun Explains Rumors on Him Having Bad Relationship with WINNER Members
작성 2018.08.14 15:19 조회수
K-pop boy band South Club's member/ former member of boy group WINNER Nam Tae Hyun mentioned his past relationship with members of WINNER.

During his recent interview with Ilgan Sports, Nam Tae Hyun clarified his position on many rumors about him.

When the interviewer asked him about his departure from WINNER, Nam Tae Hyun stated, "There were many internal issues. It was a business that many people were involved."

He continued, "I don't fit well to the group lifestyle. I struggled mentally at the time. I think it is not proper manner to lay out the specific reasons why I left YG Entertainment (WINNER's management agency)."

Then he stressed, "But one clear thing is that I didn't quit just because of a certain incident. I didn't make a huge mistake or anything."Nam Tae HyunNam Tae Hyun also talked about rumors on him having bad relationships with the WINNER members.

He said, "In my opinion, WINNER is a team that has the least discord among the members. I was nicknamed as 'Fiery maknae(the youngest member)', as I was the only one who had such a strong personality."WINNER and Nam Tae HyunHe added, "Other members always shared opinions and acted reasonably. WINNER is a very kindhearted group. In my perspective, there might've been conflicts on music, but there was no discord among the members."

Meanwhile, Nam Tae Hyun's band South Club is currently having promotion with one of its side track 'GROWN UP'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'souththth' 'winnercity' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
