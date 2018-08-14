[SBS Star] Kim A Joong's Agency Denies Rumors that the Actress Has Passed Away

Actress Kim A Joong's agency immediately denied online rumors that she had passed away.On August 14, an online rumor spread that an actress that rose to stardom with 2006 film '200 Pounds Beauty' had found dead at her house located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.People immediately assumed that the rumor was pointing to Kim A Joong, who was the female lead for the movie.However, Kim A Joong's agency King Entertainment quickly denied the rumors, "It's a groundless, flustering story. Kim A Joong is currently at her schedule right now. We don't know who could have spread such a rumor."Kim A Joong is currently in the process of filming her upcoming movie 'Bad Guys: The Movie'.(Credit= King Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)