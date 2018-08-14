[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Burst Into Tears with a Heartwarming Fan Event in Thailand

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Thai member LISA has received the warmest welcome from her home country.On August 12, LISA traveled to Thailand alone for a cosmetic brand's fan signing event.To welcome the nation's newest yet hottest K-pop star, fans prepared a huge fan project for LISA.When LISA appeared at the event venue located at a shopping mall, fans filled up the mall from its ground level to the highest level, calling LISA's name out loud.The fans were all holding up a pink placard with a message 'Stay with LISA' written in Thai.LISA slowly looked around the mall and was seen bursting into tears.She turned around for a second to calm down, then she gave her thumbs up with her bright smile, expressing her appreciation to the local fans.Meanwhile, LISA's group BLACKPINK has recently wrapped up the group's first mini album 'SQUARE UP' promotions.(Credit= 'BKrapong' 'Mayko May' YouTube)(SBS Star)