[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids Wants to Go 'My Pace'!

K-pop boy group Stray Kids has returned with the group's second mini album 'I am WHO'.On August 12 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Stray Kids had its comeback performance.On this episode, Stray Kids showed off its amazing performance to two different new tracks 'Insomnia' and 'My Pace'.First, Stray Kids performed 'Insomnia', which is a trap-laden futuristic track that shows the members not being able to fall asleep at night as their minds fill with different thoughts.Through the lyrics, the members say, "When everyone else turns off the lights and sets an alarm, my concerns wake up.", "Go away, be quiet. I want to go to sleep.", "I hope my worries will be gone when I wake up in the morning.", and so on.After 'Insomnia', Stray Kids performed 'My Pace', which gave off completely different vibes.'My Pace' a hip-hop track with elements of rock, which perfectly matches the dynamic image of Stray Kids.Stray Kids' passionate and energetic stage made the audience to keep watching the performance without even blinking their eyes.Take a look at two contrasting stages of Stray Kids above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)