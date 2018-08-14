SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Unveils Fan Meeting Posters Featuring His Characters from a New Drama
Korean actor Park Hae Jin is preparing a special fan meeting for his fans.

On August 14, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement shared some details and three different posters for Park Hae Jin's first fan meeting 'THE JIN's TALK SHOW' this year.Park Hae JinThe agency said, "Park Hae Jin will be holding a fan meeting titled 'THE JIN's TALK SHOW' on September 8. As his fans expressed their wish to have a talk show-like event with him, he is planning to communicate with them as much as he can at this fan meeting."

They added, "Despite the hot weather, Park Hae Jin has been working hard on planning events that include communicating with fans. This fan meeting is going to be a special one for sure. Fans will certainly be able to feel Park Hae Jin's love towards them."Park Hae JinAs the three characters from Park Hae Jin's upcoming drama 'Four Men' on the posters suggest, Park Hae Jin will be using some time of the fan meeting to discuss the drama.

It has been said that the team of 'Four Men' will be guesting at this fan meeting to talk about some behind-the-scenes stories.Park Hae JinPark Hae Jin's fan meeting is scheduled to take place at Ewha Womans University's Samsung Hall on September 8 at 4PM KST.

The members of Park Hae Jin's official fan club will be able to purchase the tickets from September 17, while non-members can begin their purchase on September 20.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Mountain Movement)

(SBS Star) 
