[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Explains Rumors of Him Renting an Island for the Party
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Explains Rumors of Him Renting an Island for the Party

작성 2018.08.14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Explains Rumors of Him Renting an Island for the Party
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI explained about exaggerated rumors on him.

On August 13 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', SEUNGRI and girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa were invited as guests.

During the talk, one host of the show said to SEUNGRI, "I heard that you rent an island to have a party while other BIGBANG members are absent."SEUNGRITo this rumor, SEUNGRI explained, "I just made resort reservation on behalf of other party guests. This was exaggerated into rumors that I rent the whole island."SEUNGRISEUNGRIHe added, "I invited all my acquaintances. It was my birthday party and a friendly arrangement at the same time. I just provided meeting place to share my personal connections."SEUNGRISEUNGRIMeanwhile, SEUNGRI has released his first-ever solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' on July 20.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JTBC Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
