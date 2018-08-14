[SBS Star] BTS Unveils Dreamy Concept Photos Ahead of Comeback

K-pop boy group BTS has revealed its two versions of concept photos for 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.On August 14, BTS unveiled in total of 16 concept photos for its upcoming repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.The 'S' version features seven BTS members trapped in red boxes with different objects, while the 'E' version includes the members beautifully enclosed within glass sphere terrariums.As BTS' concept photos are well-known to embed metaphoric symbolism and unique motifs, fans are busy guessing what the objects stand for the group's upcoming album.Previously on August 10, BTS released its comeback trailer 'Epiphany' featuring a new solo track by JIN.'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is scheduled to be released on August 24.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)