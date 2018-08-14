SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Unveils Dreamy Concept Photos Ahead of Comeback
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Unveils Dreamy Concept Photos Ahead of Comeback

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.14 10:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
BTS Concept PhotosK-pop boy group BTS has revealed its two versions of concept photos for 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.

On August 14, BTS unveiled in total of 16 concept photos for its upcoming repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.

The 'S' version features seven BTS members trapped in red boxes with different objects, while the 'E' version includes the members beautifully enclosed within glass sphere terrariums.

As BTS' concept photos are well-known to embed metaphoric symbolism and unique motifs, fans are busy guessing what the objects stand for the group's upcoming album.
BTS Concept PhotosBTS Concept PhotosBTS Concept PhotosBTS Concept PhotosBTS Concept PhotosBTS Concept PhotosBTS Concept PhotosPreviously on August 10, BTS released its comeback trailer 'Epiphany' featuring a new solo track by JIN.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Fuels Its Comeback with JIN's 'Epiphany' Trailer

'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is scheduled to be released on August 24.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호