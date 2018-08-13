SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SF9 Shouts Out, 'Now or Never'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SF9 Shouts Out, 'Now or Never'!

K-pop boy group SF9 brought out amazing masculine attraction through its performance.

On August 12 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SF9 showed an impressive stage of its latest title track 'Now or Never'.

'Now or Never' is from SF9's fifth mini album 'Sensuous' released on July 31.

It is an electro-pop track with the lyrics describing the passionate emotions towards his sudden crush.SF9SF9With sensuous performance, the members of SF9 shouted out, "Go for it. Oh, I go for it because there's no time. Baby I go for it."

The repeated verse in the chorus and their acrobatic movement mesmerized the audience within a second.SF9Just like the title of this album, SF9 brought out amazing sensuous charm that is totally different from its  previous boyish concept.SF9The members' impassive facial expression in contrast to their passionate dance moves took away their fans hearts one more time.

Check out SF9's breathtaking performance below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)      
