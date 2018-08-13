SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Minki & Seo Hyun-jin Spotted Reading Script for Their New Drama
[SBS Star] Lee Minki & Seo Hyun-jin Spotted Reading Script for Their New Drama

작성 2018.08.13 17:52 수정 2018.08.13 17:55
[SBS Star] Lee Minki & Seo Hyun-jin Spotted Reading Script for Their New Drama
Korean actress Seo Hyun-jin and actor Lee Minki showed their great chemistry in the first read-through of their new drama.

On August 13, JTBC's new drama 'The Beauty Inside' unveiled photos of its first read-through.Cast of 'The Beauty Inside'The actors and actresses of lead roles, who all have solid backgrounds for romantic comedy genre, showed exceptional chemistry from the start.

Seo Hyun-jin, who is called as 'the goddess of romantic comedy', perfectly absorbed into her character 'Han Se-gye' and realistically described unusual situation of her face changing its appearance once a month.

Lee Minki ideally turned into his character 'Seo Do-jae' with his own goofy charms, who seems to be perfect in his appearance but has a personal defect of facial recognition disorder.

Other leads, Lee Da Hee, who is taking role of attractive villain 'Kang Sa-rah' and Ahn Jae Hyeon, who took the role of a prospective priest 'Ryu Eun-ho' also showed off their amazing synchronization.Seo Hyun-jin·Lee Minki·Lee Da Hee·Ahn Jae HyeonAfter the read-through, Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Minki shared their impression.

Seo Hyun-jin said, "The start of my new drama now finally hit me. I will meet you with bracing chill of autumn."

Lee Minki commented, "I expect a good chemistry with the actors and actresses."Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Minki'The Beauty Inside' is a romantic drama about a woman whose face periodically changes once a month and a man who gets to love her.

'The Beauty Inside' is set be aired in this autumn after the currently airing JTBC drama 'Life'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Studio & NEW)

(SBS Star)    
