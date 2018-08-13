SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae & DIA JUEUN are Reportedly Dating; Agencies Respond
[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae & DIA JUEUN are Reportedly Dating; Agencies Respond

작성 2018.08.13 17:13 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae & DIA JUEUN are Reportedly Dating; Agencies Respond
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae and girl group DIA's JUEUN are reportedly in a relationship.

On August 13, TV Daily reported that Yook Sungjae and JUEUN have been dating since January.
Yook Sungjae, JUEUNAccording to the report, the two same-aged idol stars first met each other at a friend's gathering.

One insider commented, "The two idols enjoy dates in their spare time while fulfilling each other's busy schedules," and said, "Although they are cautious of their surroundings, they have not been hiding their affection for each other."
JUEUNIn response to the report, DIA's management agency MBK Entertainment stated, "It is true that JUEUN and Yook Sungjae have met each other at a gathering. However, they're not dating."
Yook SungjaeBTOB's CUBE Entertainment also noted, "After checking with Yook Sungjae himself, the two joined a friend's gathering together but are not in a relationship."

Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae recently wrapped up BTOB's concert while JUEUN is currently busy promoting DIA's new comeback track 'WooWoo'.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, CUBE Entertainment, MBK Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
