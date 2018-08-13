[SBS Star] Stray Kids Seungmin Talks about His Friendship with Wanna One Lee Dae Hwi

K-pop boy group Stray Kids' member Seungmin revealed his strong friendship with boy group Wanna One's member Lee Dae Hwi.On August 13 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Lee Suji's Gayo Plaza' (literal translation), the members of Stay Kids appeared as a guest.On this day, the host of the show Lee Suji asked Seungmin, "Are you a friend of Lee Dae Hwi?".To her question, Seungmin replied, "Dae Hwi is in different school now, but we were in Chungdam high school together before he transferred to other school."He added, "We were very close back then. Our classrooms were next to each other, so we played together very often. He was a trainee, and I was just and ordinary student."Then Seungmin revealed a very special episode saying, "One day, Dae Hwi told me, 'Hey, you should try out for the audition.' That's how I came to enter this agency (JYP Entertainment), but he moved to other company."Meanwhile, Seungmin's group Stray Kids came back with its second mini album 'I am WHO' on August 6 and is currently focusing on promotions with the title track 'MY PACE'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SWING Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, KBS Cool FM Lee Suji's Gayo Plaza)(SBS Star)