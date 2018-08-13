[SBS Star] Cho Seung-woo Praises Ji Sung on His Strong Work Ethics

Korean actor Cho Seung-woo highly praised actor Ji Sung's work ethics.On August 13, Cho Seung-woo and Ji Sung attended a press conference for their upcoming film 'Myung-dang' with other cast members and the director.During the press conference, Cho Seung-woo mentioned what it was like working with Ji Sung.He commented, "After looking at Ji Sung, I came to realize how lazy I was. Ji Sung is always so focused at work. Even when we were pulling an all-nighter, he would stay up listening to music without completely relaxing, then would get up right away when he needed to rehearse."He added, "Another actor You Jae Myung and I were amazed about that. I learned countless things from Ji Sung while working together."In turn, Ji Sung also made a complimentary comment about Cho Seung-woo.The actor said, "My wife and I went to see 'Jekyll & Hyde' the musical, and we completely fell in love with Cho Seung-woo. I'm shy to say this, as we are both guys, but I really like this guy. I had a great time shooting a movie with him."The story of 'Myung-dang' depicts conflicts and greeds of people in the Joseon dynasty over one particular propitious site.The movie is set to premiere in theaters on September 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)