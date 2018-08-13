SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT to Launch Another Sub-Unit 'NCT China' This Year
K-pop boy group NCT is going to have a busy unit schedules for the second half of the year.NCTOn August 13, NCT's management agency SM Entertainment uploaded moving image informing the comeback schedule of NCT on its official social media account.NCTAlong with the picture, it wrote, "In the second half of the year, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, NCT China (working title) to take the stage!".



It is official confirmation for launching of the new unit NCT China after the long guess by fans.NCTMeanwhile, NCT has dropped special project 'NCT 2018' for the first half of the year and showed off its infinite charms with various sub-unit tracks like 'BOSS', 'Baby Don't stop', 'YESTODAY' by NCT U, 'Go' by NCT DREAM, 'TOUCH' by NCT 127, and 'Black on Black' by NCT 2018.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'nct' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
