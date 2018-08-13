SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Express Fury as EXO Members Get Attacked by Laser Lights During Concert
Members of K-pop boy group EXO were seen getting attacked by laser pointers during the group's recent concert.
EXOOn August 10, EXO held its 'EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn [dot] – in MACAO' at The Venetian Cotai Arena, Macao.

During the concert, many fans caught direct laser marks on EXO members' eyes and face, which may cause potential physical harm to the members.
EXOA lot of fans took footage of the incident and began trending '#SM_Protect_Your_Singers', claiming that poor security management could cause extremely dangerous situation to the artists.
EXOFans commented, "This was so intentional. Hope SM could protect the members more.", "Pity security didn't catch them.", "The laser mark was as big as the size of a coin. This is insane."
EXOIn response, it was reported that the organizers of the concert announced a stricter rule on security, allowing the staff to have the rights to confiscate objects that are not allowed to bring in the concert venue.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
