[SBS Star] Sooyoung & Choi Tae Jun Confirmed to a New Drama

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Sooyoung and actor Choi Tae Jun is going to take the leads in a new drama.On August 13, a news outlet reported that Sooyoung was confirmed for the female lead of the drama 'So, I Married an Anti-fan'.This drama is watched with interest as it is Sooyoung's first project after her new contract with Echo Global Group.'So, I Married an Anti-fan' is a romantic comedy drama drawing love story between a Korean Wave star and a magazine reporter, who is an anti-fan of the star.Sooyoung will take role of a magazine reporter 'Lee Keun-young', who unfortunately gets mixed up in many troubles because of her righteous personality while working as a reporter.Choi Tae Jun already has confirmed his appearance as the role of 'Hoo Joon' , who is a top star writing a new history of K-pop.The original story is based on best-seller book of the same title written by author Kim Eun-jung.It was previously remade as a film in China, in which boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL and Girls' Generation Seohyun starred.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'sooyoungchoi''actorctj' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)