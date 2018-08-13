[SBS Star] IU's Way of Using a Selfie Stick Is Completely Overloaded with Cuteness

Fans cannot get over how adorable K-pop artist IU is.On August 12, IU's fans posted some pictures of the singer at a fan meeting event in China online.The pictures are of IU holding a selfie stick in the center of the stage to take pictures with her fans.However, it looks like IU has no idea how to use a selfie stick.In order to get a wide shot, a selfie stick should be held at the bottom, but the pictures tell us that IU definitely is not holding it the right way.As she was not using the selfie stick to its full use, but wanted to get as many fans in the picture as she could, she ended up getting just her eyes, nose, and a V-sign in the pictures.Ever since these pictures started spreading online, not only her fans, but also other K-pop fans have laughed at her cute way of using the selfie stick.Meanwhile, IU and boy group Block B's leader ZICO's collaboration song 'SoulMate' was released on July 31, and IU guested on ZICO's solo concert 'ZICO "King Of the Zungle" Tour in Seoul' on August 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community/Weibo)(SBS Star)