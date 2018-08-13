SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Spotted at ZICO's Solo Concert!
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Spotted at ZICO's Solo Concert!

K-pop boy group EXO's CHANYEOL showed support to ZICO from Block B, who recently held his first solo concert.

On August 12, CHANYEOL shared photos from ZICO's concert on his personal social media account.

In the photo, CHANYEOL and ZICO are holding a V-sign along with actor Choi Tae Jun and Shin Kang Woo.
EXO CHANYEOL InstagramCHANYEOL wrote, "King of ZUNGLE!!! Thank you for the awesome performance!!".

This is not the first time for CHANYEOL to show his friendship with ZICO, Choi Tae Jun and Shin Kang Woo.

They all went on a trip to Japan last year with CNBLUE's Lee Jong Hyun before his military enlistment.
EXO CHANYEOL InstagramEXO CHANYEOL InstagramMeanwhile, ZICO successfully wrapped up his first-ever solo concert 'ZICO <King Of the Zungle> Tour in Seoul' at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on August 11 and 12.

(Credit= 'real__pcy' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
