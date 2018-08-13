SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Spotted in Public for the First Time in over a Year
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Spotted in Public for the First Time in over a Year

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.13 10:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Spotted in Public for the First Time in over a Year
Korean actor Kim Woo Bin was spotted in public for the first time in a year and three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

On August 11, a short video and two pictures of Kim Woo Bin in public were posted online by fans who spotted him.Kim Woo BinThe video shows Kim Woo Bin coming down the stairs and walking out of a cafe with actor Lee Jong Suk.

Kim Woo Bin's long hair and his skinny figure are two most noticeable things in the video.Kim Woo BinThe pictures are of Kim Woo Bin walking somewhere on the street with his long hair tied up in a ponytail.

Back in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer, and stopped his acting career for his treatment.Kim Woo BinIn this January, the actor's management agency sidusHQ gave an update on Kim Woo Bin's health.

They said, "Kim Woo Bin is trying his best in order to recover his health. He is done with his treatment now, and currently attends regular check-up sessions. Please keep supporting him so that he can come back on screen fully recovered."Kim Woo BinThis makes his first appearance in public for the first time after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

Although he seems to have lost some weight, fans are relieved to see him out and about looking healthier.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호