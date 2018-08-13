[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Spotted in Public for the First Time in over a Year

Korean actor Kim Woo Bin was spotted in public for the first time in a year and three months after being diagnosed with cancer.On August 11, a short video and two pictures of Kim Woo Bin in public were posted online by fans who spotted him.The video shows Kim Woo Bin coming down the stairs and walking out of a cafe with actor Lee Jong Suk.Kim Woo Bin's long hair and his skinny figure are two most noticeable things in the video.The pictures are of Kim Woo Bin walking somewhere on the street with his long hair tied up in a ponytail.Back in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer, and stopped his acting career for his treatment.In this January, the actor's management agency sidusHQ gave an update on Kim Woo Bin's health.They said, "Kim Woo Bin is trying his best in order to recover his health. He is done with his treatment now, and currently attends regular check-up sessions. Please keep supporting him so that he can come back on screen fully recovered."This makes his first appearance in public for the first time after being diagnosed with cancer last year.Although he seems to have lost some weight, fans are relieved to see him out and about looking healthier.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)