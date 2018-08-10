SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] KARD Reveals Funny Behind Story On Its Group Name
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] KARD Reveals Funny Behind Story On Its Group Name

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.10 18:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] KARD Reveals Funny Behind Story On Its Group Name
K-pop co-ed group KARD revealed the behind story of the group's name.

On August 10 airing of MBC FM4U's radio show 'The Date with Ji Suk Jin at 2PM' (literal translation), KARD made an appearance as a guest.KARDDuring the show, the host of the show Ji Suk Jin asked how the group's name 'KARD' was made.

The members of KARD answered that it was a name chosen by the agency.

A member of the group J.SEPH said, "When I first hear the group's name, I just thought 'Huh, what is this?'. I was a bit ashamed to tell the name 'KARD' elsewhere. Well, of course I like it now!".

His fellow member JIWOO also added, "When I had to tell my parents my group's name, I added long explanation on the name 'KARD'. They asked me if it was a confirmed name."KARDLater on, Ji Suk Jin asked, "Was there any other candidates for your group name?".

Other members BM and SOMIN answered that there were no other names.KARDThen all four members added, "We couldn't tell we don't like the name because all people in the agency loved the name."

They made the audience laugh out loud saying, "We didn't do anything because fair is fair, after all."

Meanwhile, KARD has returned with the title track 'Ride on the Wind' on July 25.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC FM4U The Date with Ji Suk Jin at 2PM, 'officialkard' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호