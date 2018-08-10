[SBS Star] VIDEO: LEO's Sexy Performance Impresses Everyone

Fans are having sleepless nights after watching K-pop boy group VIXX's member LEO's hot solo performance.On August 7 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LEO had his solo debut stage with two songs 'Nowadays' and 'Touch & Sketch'.Both 'Nowadays' and 'Touch & Sketch' are from his solo debut album 'CANVAS' that was released on July 31.First, LEO performed one of the side tracks 'Nowadays'.This ballad track overflowing with sentimental piano melodies, describes the situation of a person trying to let go of the memories of the past lover.It was co-composed by LEO, and the lyrics were also written by LEO himself.In the lyrics, LEO emotionally says, "It's taken me a while, but I'm fine now.", "I wonder how you are doing these days.", "Do you still wake up in the middle of the night looking for me?", "Actually, looking for you when I open my eyes in the morning has become a habit for me. Then, I wipe my tears after realizing that you are not here with me.", and he goes on.Then, LEO unveiled his title track 'Touch & Sketch'.'Touch & Sketch' is a groovy R&B track that emphasizes LEO's whipering-like sexy voice.The alluring sounds of the song and LEO's gentle voice almost make you feel like you are dreaming.For this performance, LEO wore a sleek black outfit, and filled the stage with his smooth dance moves.Feel free to invite yourselves to LEO's dreamy world by watching his performance above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)