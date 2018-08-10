SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Seung Heon·f(x) Krystal's New Drama Unveils Its First Teaser
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Seung Heon·f(x) Krystal's New Drama Unveils Its First Teaser

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.10 17:46 수정 2018.08.10 17:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Seung Heon·f(x) Krystals New Drama Unveils Its First Teaser
Actor Song Seung Heon and K-pop girl group f(x) member Krystal(Jung Soo-jung)'s upcoming drama unveiled its first trailer.

On August 10, OCN's new original drama series 'Player' released its first teaser video showing four actors of the lead―Song Seung Heon, f(x) Krystal, Lee Si Eon, and Tae Won Suk.

'Player' is an crime action drama about four expert thieves, who are the best swindler, driver, hacker and fighter, gathering up to steal illegally acquired money.PlayerSong Seung Heon took the male lead as 'Kang Ha-ri', who is a born-to-be swindler and Krystal took the female lead as 'Cha A-ryung', who is the best female driver in the nation.PlayerPlayerActor Lee Si Eon took the role of 'Im Byeong-min', who is a master of computer hacking and actor Tae Won Suk took the role of 'Do Jin-woong', who is a fighter called as 'Fist Fairy'.PlayerThe teaser of 'Player' make the viewers excited about the drama by showing thrilling chase scene and exhilarating crime scene with fascinating stealing skills.PlayerThe caption written 'MONEY, STEAL, ACTION' is stimulating curiosity about the new action genre and four leads who perfectly turned into the skillful thieves.

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Player' is set to air on September 29.
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'OCN.TV' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호