[SBS Star] Song Seung Heon·f(x) Krystal's New Drama Unveils Its First Teaser

Actor Song Seung Heon and K-pop girl group f(x) member Krystal(Jung Soo-jung)'s upcoming drama unveiled its first trailer.On August 10, OCN's new original drama series 'Player' released its first teaser video showing four actors of the lead―Song Seung Heon, f(x) Krystal, Lee Si Eon, and Tae Won Suk.'Player' is an crime action drama about four expert thieves, who are the best swindler, driver, hacker and fighter, gathering up to steal illegally acquired money.Song Seung Heon took the male lead as 'Kang Ha-ri', who is a born-to-be swindler and Krystal took the female lead as 'Cha A-ryung', who is the best female driver in the nation.Actor Lee Si Eon took the role of 'Im Byeong-min', who is a master of computer hacking and actor Tae Won Suk took the role of 'Do Jin-woong', who is a fighter called as 'Fist Fairy'.The teaser of 'Player' make the viewers excited about the drama by showing thrilling chase scene and exhilarating crime scene with fascinating stealing skills.The caption written 'MONEY, STEAL, ACTION' is stimulating curiosity about the new action genre and four leads who perfectly turned into the skillful thieves.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Player' is set to air on September 29.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'OCN.TV' Facebook)(SBS Star)