[SBS Star] Members of iKON Complain About B.I's Picky Producing

K-pop boy group iKON mentioned about the producing style of B.I, the group's leader.On August 9 airing of SBS Power FM radio show 'Cultwo Show', iKON was invited to the show as a guest.During the talk, the host of the show asked, "Does B.I do directing himself when you guys record the track?".B.I replied, "Yes, I do it myself." and his fellow member JU-NE teasingly added, "He is really picky and tiring. The members call it 'B.I is boiling us down.'"B.I explained, "I think my song should resemble my feeling and style. I always have a picture that I draw when I'm producing."He added with laugh, "In case of 'LOVE SCENARIO', that picture was well shown in the track. I boiled down the members a lot. They almost boiled down to canned food."Meanwhile, iKON came back with its new title track 'KILLING ME' on August 2, and is currently focusing on the promotion activities.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Power FM Cultwo Show, 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook, 'shxxbi131' Instagram)(SBS Star)