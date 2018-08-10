SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O.'s Look from the Joseon Dynasty Makes Fans Gasp in Amazement
2018.08.10
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. (Do Kyung-soo) has wonderfully portrayed the mighty prince from the Joseon dynasty.

On August 10, tvN's upcoming mystery romance drama '100 Days My Prince' unveiled some photos taken of D.O. while he was busy filming the drama.

In the pictures, D.O. takes a stroll around a beautiful mountain trail, looking slightly concerned about something.D.O.The pictures feature D.O. in a robe and hat that were worn by a royal family in the Joseon dynasty.

D.O. pulls off the style from the Joseon dynasty extremely well that these pictures are literally making fans stop breathing for seconds.D.O.'100 Days My Prince' tells the story of what happened to the crown prince for 100 days, who everyone thought was dead.

D.O. has been cast as the perfect crown prince 'Lee Yul', who loses his memory and transforms into 'Won Deuk' after a fatal injury.

Unlike the perfectionist 'Lee Yul', 'Won Deuk' is considered useless who is not capable of doing anything on his own.D.O.'100 Days My Prince' is set to air its first episode on September 10.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince)

(SBS Star) 
