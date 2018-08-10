SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ho Jun Hold a Ritual Offerings Ahead of Drama Filming
[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ho Jun Hold a Ritual Offerings Ahead of Drama Filming

Actors So Jisub and Son Ho Jun joined a ritual offerings for their upcoming drama, wishing for a safe and smooth production.

On August 9, the cast and staff members for MBC's upcoming drama 'Terius Behind Me' (literal title) held a ritual at the filming studio.
Terius Behind MeTerius Behind MeIn Korea, many production teams hold shamanistic ritual offerings to wish the projects' success as well as the participants' safety.
Terius Behind MeOn this day, the male leads of the drama So Jisub and Son Ho Jun joined the offerings along with many other cast members including actress Jung In Sun and Lim Se Mi.
Terius Behind Me'Terius Behind Me' is a romance drama about a former spy agent and a woman who lives across the street.

One day, she unexpectedly gets wrapped up in dangerous espionage, just because of her neighbor living next door.
Terius Behind MeThe drama is expected to premiere its first episode in September.

(Credit= MBC Terius Behind Me)

(SBS Star)  
