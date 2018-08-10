SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Can Foretell the Future of BTS?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Can Foretell the Future of BTS?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.10 15:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Can Foretell the Future of BTS?
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA is spotlighted for his past remarks.

Recently, BTS' management agency Bit Hit Entertainment announced that BTS is holding a stadium show at NYC Citi Field on October 6 for the first time as a K-pop act.

Following the news, SUGA's past remarks are back into the spotlight in online communities.

During the press conference for BTS' comeback last May, SUGA said, "I want BTS to top Billboard 200 and Hot 100 Charts. I want to have a stadium show and attend the Grammy Awards."BTS SUGAAfter this interview, BTS actually has topped the Billboard 200 chart and came to perform at the stadium just like SUGA had said.BTS SUGAThis is not the first time for SUGA to predict BTS' future.

BTS' fans give SUGA nickname of 'Minstradamus' (compound word of SUGA's real name Min Yoon-gi and Nostradamus) because a lot of things that SUGA had discussed before really came true.

In a variety show produced by Bit Hit Entertainment back in 2015, SUGA said, "I heard that one should dream big. I want to have a concert in Jamsil Sports Complex, Seoul."

Indeed, BTS is now set to hold its upcoming concert in Jamsil Sports Complex on August 25 and 26.BTSAlso, the lyrics of SUGA's mix tape 'August D' released in 2016 says, " My next goal is Billboard."

Like the lyrics written by SUGA, BTS won 'Top Social Artist' award of Billboard Music Awards for two consecutive years of 2017 and 2018.BTSWith its endless efforts, BTS has achieved SUGA's goals one by one.

The last goal mentioned by SUGA, whether BTS would really make it to the Grammy Awards, is being watched with keen interest.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호