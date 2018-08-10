SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Ho-dong's Father Passes Away
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Ho-dong's Father Passes Away

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.10 14:36 수정 2018.08.10 14:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ho-dongs Father Passes Away
Korean entertainer Kang Ho-dong's father has passed away.

On August 10, Kang Ho-dong's management agency SM C&C said, "While Kang Ho-dong was filming a television show abroad, he was delivered the news that his father had passed away."Kang Ho-dongThey went on, "Kang Ho-dong is currently on the plane back to Korea, and he will be heading straight to his father's funeral as soon as he arrives in the country."

Lastly, they added, "Please show your respect to Kang Ho-dong and his family so that they can mourn peacefully. We would like to express our condolences to Kang Ho-dong and his family."Kang Ho-dongPreviously on August 4, Kang Ho-dong left Korea to shoot the new season of tvN's variety show 'New Journey to the West' with other cast members.

Upon hearing this tragic news, a lot of fans have been expressing condolences with sympathetic and heartfelt messages online.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM C&C)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호