[SBS Star] Kang Ho-dong's Father Passes Away

Korean entertainer Kang Ho-dong's father has passed away.On August 10, Kang Ho-dong's management agency SM C&C said, "While Kang Ho-dong was filming a television show abroad, he was delivered the news that his father had passed away."They went on, "Kang Ho-dong is currently on the plane back to Korea, and he will be heading straight to his father's funeral as soon as he arrives in the country."Lastly, they added, "Please show your respect to Kang Ho-dong and his family so that they can mourn peacefully. We would like to express our condolences to Kang Ho-dong and his family."Previously on August 4, Kang Ho-dong left Korea to shoot the new season of tvN's variety show 'New Journey to the West' with other cast members.Upon hearing this tragic news, a lot of fans have been expressing condolences with sympathetic and heartfelt messages online.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM C&C)(SBS Star)