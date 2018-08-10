[SBS Star] Former Wonder Girls Seonye Fires Her Comeback After a 5-year Hiatus

A former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls' Seonye is gearing up for a comeback with Polaris Entertainment.On August 10, Polaris Entertainment stated, "We have signed an exclusive contract with Seonye after discussing the matter with her for a long time."They continued, "No specific plans regarding Seonye's future activities have been decided yet. Please support Seonye, who is about to begin the third chapter of her life after spending the last five years as a mother of two children."Seonye's new agency lastly added, "We feel very grateful to Seonye for making an uneasy decision. We will move forward together as if we are family."Seonye debuted as a Wonder Girls leader in 2007, and officially left the group in July 2015.In the beginning of 2013, she surprised many K-pop fans by announcing marriage with a Korean-Canadian missionary James Park while actively promoting as Wonder Girls.Since getting married, she has been living in Canada, and currently enjoys her married life with a loving husband and two beautiful daughters.After the announcement was made by Polaris Entertainment, her personal social media account has been overflowing with supporting messages from fans.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seonye.m' Instagram)(SBS Star)