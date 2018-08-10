[SBS Star] TWICE's First Movie 'TWICELAND' Is Upcoming!

K-pop girl group TWICE's first movie 'TWICELAND' has confirmed its release!On August 10, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment unveiled the teaser poster for the movie 'TWICELAND' through its official social media account.'TWICELAND' is the movie version of live recordings of the TWICE's world tour 'TWICELAND ZONE 2 : Fantasy Park'.'TWICELAND' is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the second half of 2018.This movie version of TWICE's world tour is making TWICE's fans curious as it is a whole new form of content that can see TWICE in the big screen for the first time.The viewers of the movie will be able to feel as if they are sitting in one of the seats in concert hall as 3-sided shooting was used to film live performance of TWICE.Not only will the movie contain the entire performance of 'TWICELAND ZONE 2 : Fantasy Park', but also behind stories of TWICE members in overseas stops including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and more.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)(SBS Star)