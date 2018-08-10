SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Fuels Its Comeback with JIN's 'Epiphany' Trailer
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Fuels Its Comeback with JIN's 'Epiphany' Trailer

K-pop boy group BTS dropped a trailer ahead of its new album release.

On August 10, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment dropped 'Epiphany' comeback trailer on its official YouTube channel.
BTS JINIn the newly-released trailer, BTS' JIN delivers a message about realizing the importance of loving yourself.

The lyrics go, "I entirely reveal my true self behind the smiling mask", "I'm the one I should love in this world", "The shining me, the precious soul in me", "It's not perfect but so beautiful, I'm the one I should love."
BTS JINThe trailer is a first preview of BTS' upcoming repackage album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer', and the sentimental ambiance of the trailer perfectly mingled with JIN's gentle vocals delivering the message of 'love yourself'.

It has been a tradition for BTS to give fans a glimpse at the group's next release, by spotlighting a member in a special trailer ahead of comeback.

For instance, V showcased 'Singularity' comeback trailer ahead of the group's 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' release back in May.
BTS JINUntil the official release of 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' on August 24, check out JIN's 'Epiphany' comeback trailer below.
 

(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
