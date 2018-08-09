SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: D-CRUNCH Burns the Stage with Its Hot Debut Performance!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: D-CRUNCH Burns the Stage with Its Hot Debut Performance!

K-pop boy group D-CRUNCH had its debut stage on 'The Show'.

On August 7 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', D-CRUNCH left a significant impression on the audience with its remarkable debut stage.D-CRUNCHD-CRUNCH stands for DIAMOND-CRUNCH, meaning it is a group with great power and influence that it can even break the hardest substance on this planet.

As a new hip-hop group, D-CRUNCH came forward with a powerful title track 'Palace'.

On this day, D-CRUNCH performed 'Palace' from the group's debut single album '0806' that was released just a day before the show.D-CRUNCHThrough the song, D-CRUNCH members passionately shout out how strong they are, and they have nothing to fear.

The perfect synchronicity and fiery performance by this new group caught the eye of many audiences.D-CRUNCHWatch the hottest debut stage below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
