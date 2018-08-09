SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Most Generous VIXX Member Chosen by LEO?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Most Generous VIXX Member Chosen by LEO?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.09 16:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Most Generous VIXX Member Chosen by LEO?
K-pop boy group VIXX's member LEO chose the most generous member among VIXX.

On August 9 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', LEO appeared on the show as a guest.LEO in Kim Shin-young's Music PartyDuring the quiz game, LEO picked member KEN at once for the question asking, "Who is the most generous member in VIXX?".VIXX KENLEO explained, "KEN buys everything he wants without thinking. He just buys everything from fancy watch to luxury items."

LEO also surprised former K-pop boy group god's members Son Ho Young and Danny Ahn by mentioning god's 'War of Rose' (literal title).

The special host of the show Danny Ahn commented, "Few people know this song as it was just a side-track. Even I can't recall the start of 'War of Rose'. You must have been a real fan of god."LEO in Kim Shin-young's Music PartyLEO sang one verse from 'War of rose' and made Danny Ahn and Son Ho Young smile delightedly.

Meanwhile, LEO released his first solo album 'CANVAS' on July 31 and is currently focusing on the promotions with the title track 'Touch & Sketch'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'RealVIXX' Facebook, MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호