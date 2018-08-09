[SBS Star] EXID HANI Calls Red Velvet IRENE as 'Workout Buddy'

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE and girl group EXID's HANI revealed they often encounter each other in the gym.On August 9 airing of SBS Power FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', HANI appeared on radio show as a special host and Red Velvet made guest appearance.When HANI introduces IRENE, she revealed that she exercises with IRENE and referred IRENE as 'workout buddy'.IRENE replied with embarrassed laugh, "We are both so shy and say hello to each other hesitantly. I'm a bit embarrassed."When HANI jokingly added, "We usually see each other's exercising back more.", IRENE made the viewers laugh by giving nods of agreement.Meanwhile, IRENE's group Red Velvet had a comeback on August 6 with the newest album 'Summer Magic'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Power FM Cultwo Show, 'EXIDOfficial''RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)