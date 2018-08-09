[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Reveals She Often Gets an IV Due to Poor Health

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member YERI revealed that she frequently gets an IV due to her poor health.On August 8, three members of Red Velvet―WENDY, SEULGI, and YERI made a guest appearance on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Moon Hee Joon's Music Show'.During the talk, the host Moon Hee Joon asked, "What are some worries that you guys have?".WENDY answered first, "I feel like I do have some worries, but I don't at the same time. I believe all worries will eventually be washed away with time as you keep yourself busy."She added, "At the moment, however, I'm a little concerned about the minor cut near my eye. I'm not allowed to wear contact lenses, but I'm going to anyway. The doctor said it is okay for me to wear lenses for a short while."SEULGI said, "As we began promoting 'Power Up', we will become very hectic. My worry is whether if I will be able to carry out all activities well until the end of the promotion for this album. I'm sure everybody else feels the same way."Lastly, YERI said, "I want to become healthier. I'm not very healthy. In the first week of our promotion, I always get an IV. I hope I can keep up well during this promotion."Meanwhile, Red Velvet returned with a new mini album 'Summer Magic' on August 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram, KBS Cool FM Moon Hee Joon's Music Show)(SBS Star)