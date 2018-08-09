[SBS Star] BTS Fans Crack Up at JIMIN's Funny Face

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN made his fans smile with his unique facial expressions.On August 6, three videos tightly filming JIMIN's face were uploaded on BTS' official social media account.In all three videos, JIMIN showed off his unique facial expression whenever his fellow member JUNGKOOK start filming him.In the first video, as soon as JIMIN notice the existence of the camera, he starts to raise his eyebrows in a weird way.He is distorting his face in funny way with widened mouth and nostrils.Video solely filled with JIMIN's enlarged face made the viewers laugh in amusement.In the following videos, he kept showing the same hilarious face like a series.JIMIN's casual jokes with the members brought out massive charm which is totally different from charismatic JIMIN on the stage.Meanwhile, JIMIN's group BTS is scheduled to launch its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' starting August 25.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)