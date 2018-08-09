SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Fans Crack Up at JIMIN's Funny Face
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Fans Crack Up at JIMIN's Funny Face

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.09 13:23 수정 2018.08.09 13:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Fans Crack Up at JIMINs Funny Face
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN made his fans smile with his unique facial expressions.

On August 6, three videos tightly filming JIMIN's face were uploaded on BTS' official social media account.

In all three videos, JIMIN showed off his unique facial expression whenever his fellow member JUNGKOOK start filming him.

In the first video, as soon as JIMIN notice the existence of the camera, he starts to raise his eyebrows in a weird way.

He is distorting his face in funny way with widened mouth and nostrils.

Video solely filled with JIMIN's enlarged face made the viewers laugh in amusement.
 
In the following videos, he kept showing the same hilarious face like a series.
 
 
JIMIN's casual jokes with the members brought out massive charm which is totally different from charismatic JIMIN on the stage.

Meanwhile, JIMIN's group BTS is scheduled to launch its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' starting August 25.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호