[SBS Star] BTS Holds Its Concert at This Venue for the First Time as a K-pop Act
[SBS Star] BTS Holds Its Concert at This Venue for the First Time as a K-pop Act

작성 2018.08.09 11:44
K-pop boy group BTS has just announced another stop for its upcoming U.S. concert tour.

On August 9, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released the official tour poster for BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour in North America.
BTSAccording to the information given from the poster, the final stop to the 2018 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour will be on October 6 at the Citi Field in New York.
Citi Field (Getty)Citi Field (Getty)The Citi Field is the home ground of the New York Mets, and the venue holds 40,000 seats in total.

It will be the first time ever for a K-pop artist group to perform at the stadium.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' before kicking off its world tour in Seoul starting August 25.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star) 
