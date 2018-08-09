SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jay Park & Halsey Hanging Out Together in Seoul!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jay Park & Halsey Hanging Out Together in Seoul!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.09 13:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jay Park & Halsey Hanging Out Together in Seoul!
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park and American singer Halsey were spotted hanging out together in Seoul.

On August 7, Jay Park and Halsey both shared the same picture on their social media accounts.

In the picture, Jay Park and Halsey are at a Korean-style pub, and Halsey comfortably leans against Jay Park's shoulders.
Jay Park and HalseyIn the caption, Jay Park wrote in English, "Halsey is such an awesome performer. Halsey and her whole team are all great people. I had to teach them soju(Korean liquor) the veteran way."

Halsey also wrote a short caption with the picture, "A soju novice turned pro."

It is assumed that the two stars met while Halsey was in Korea for her concert on August 6.
 

As it is unknown how and when the two got to know each other, many fans have been expressing their curiosity after the picture was uploaded.

They have been leaving comments such as, "What? Since when Jay Park and Halsey were close?", "Jay oppa, can you teach me soju as well?", "Perhaps a collaboration one day?", and more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' 'iamhalsey' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호